Market Mover: SPX (SPXC) Loses at Midday April 4

Shares of SPX Corp. (NYSE: SPXC) are down 4.10% Monday.

As of 12:12:26 est, SPX is currently sitting at $48.24 and dropped $2.06 per share in trading so far.

SPX has moved 2.55% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 15.85% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About SPX Corp.

SPX Corporation is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. With operations in 17 countries and approximately $1.4 billion in annual revenue, the company offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands.

