Market Mover: Spectrum Brands (SPB) Down at Midday April 21

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) has dropped $1.02 (1.12%) and sits at $89.88, as of 12:19:36 est on April 21.

45,992 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 0.31% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 0.61% over the last 30 days.

Spectrum Brands anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-06.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, Tetra®, Marineland®, Nature's Miracle®, Dingo®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, IAMS® and Eukanuba® (Europe only), Digest-eeze™, Healthy-Hide®, Littermaid®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Black Flag® and Liquid Fence®.

