Market Mover: SP Plus (SP) Falls at Midday April 22

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ: SP) has lost $0.575 (1.88%) and sits at $29.98, as of 12:03:01 est on April 22.

7,977 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 2.07% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 0.23% over the last 30 days.

SP Plus is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About SP Plus Corp

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for its clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America.

