Market Mover: Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Down at Midday May 5

Today Southern First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: SFST) is trading 3.71% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:06:08 est, was $45.92. Southern First Bancshares has moved $1.75 over the previous day’s close.

2,082 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Southern First Bancshares has moved YTD 24.55%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

About Southern First Bancshares Inc

Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 13 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

