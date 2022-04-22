Market Mover: South State (SSB) Loses at Midday April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SSB - Market Data & News Trade

Today SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is trading 2.92% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:17:48 est, was $79.97. South State has moved $2.41 in trading today.

120,338 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, South State has a YTD change of 3.77%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About SouthState Corporation

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. South State Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

