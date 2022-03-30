Market Mover: Sonos (SONO) Loses at Midday March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SONO - Market Data & News Trade

Today Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) is trading 2.84% down.

The latest price, as of 12:18:30 est, was $30.07. Sonos has fallen $0.88 in trading today.

1,897,603 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Sonos has moved YTD 3.86%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Sonos visit the company profile.

About Sonos Inc

Sonos is one of the world's leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful home design aesthetic, simplicity of use and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

To get more information on Sonos Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Sonos Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles