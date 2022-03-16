Market Mover: Solaredge (SEDG) Up at Midday March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SEDG - Market Data & News Trade

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares climbed 2.51%, or $7.93 per share, as on 12:11:27 est today. Opening the day at $319.52, 341,749 shares of Solaredge have been traded today and the stock has moved between $325.37 and $315.58.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 12.54%.

Solaredge is set to release earnings on 2022-05-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Solaredge visit the company profile.

About Solaredge Technologies Inc

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power lives aof people and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions.

