Market Mover: Snap-on, (SNA) Down at Midday June 16

Snap-on, Inc. (NYSE: SNA) has lost $10.23 (5.02%) and sits at $193.94, as of 12:17:51 est on June 16.

177,615 shares have traded hands.

The Company has fallen 7.86% over the last 5 days and shares lost 5.37% over the last 30 days.

Snap-on, is set to release earnings on 2022-07-21.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Snap-on, visit the company profile.

About Snap-on, Inc.

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, including aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education. Snap-on also derives income from various financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. Products and services are sold through the company's franchisee, company-direct, distributor and internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on is a $3.6 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

