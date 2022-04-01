Market Mover: Smart Share Global (EM) Up at Midday April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EM - Market Data & News Trade

Smart Share Global Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: EM) shares are up 8.53%, or $0.11 per share, as on 11:54:07 est today. After Opening the Day at $1.35, 68,767 shares of Smart Share Global have been traded today and the stock has moved between $1.45 and $1.31.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 11.64%.

Smart Share Global is set to release earnings on 2022-05-19.

About Smart Share Global Ltd - ADR

Smart Share Global Limited (“Energy Monster” or the “Company”) is a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service. Energy Monster is a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service through an extensive online and offline network. Energy Monster is the largest mobile device charging service provider in China in terms of gross revenues in 2020, according to the iResearch Report. Energy Monster provides service through its power banks, placed in POIs operated by the location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs and public spaces. Through the mini programs, users rent power banks to carry with them when they use charging service and can return the power banks at any of the POIs.

