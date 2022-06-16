Market Mover: SLM (SLM) Down at Midday June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SLM - Market Data & News Trade

SLM Corp. (NASDAQ: SLM) has fallen $2.305 (13.44%) and sits at $15.03, as of 12:17:54 est on June 16.

2,357,628 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is down 12.72% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 1.65% over the last 30 days.

SLM expects its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on SLM visit the company profile.

About SLM Corp.

Sallie Mae believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, the company provides financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen.

