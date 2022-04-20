Market Mover: SJW (SJW) Rises at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SJW - Market Data & News Trade

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) shares climbed 2.38%, or $1.49 per share, as on 12:15:13 est today. After Opening the Day at $63.08, 29,557 shares of SJW exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $64.28 and $63.08.

So far this year the company is down 14.00%.

SJW expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is the second-largest investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utility, based on estimated rate base, in the United States, providing lifesaving and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people. SJW Group's locally led and operated water utilities - San Jose Water Company in California, The Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, The Maine Water Company in Maine, and SJWTX, Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas - possess the financial strength, operational expertise, and technological innovation to safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers, and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities, and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders.

