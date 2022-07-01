Market Mover: SiTime (SITM) Down at Midday July 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SITM - Market Data & News Trade

SiTime Corp (NASDAQ: SITM) shares are down 7.42%, or $12.09 per share, as on 12:11:50 est today. Since opening the day at $160.86, 134,618 shares of SiTime exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $162.93 and $149.31.

This year the company has moved YTD 44.27%.

SiTime expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About SiTime Corp

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Its programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry.

