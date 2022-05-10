Market Mover: Simmons First National (SFNC) Falls at Midday May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SFNC - Market Data & News Trade

Today Simmons First National Corp. - Class A (NASDAQ: SFNC) is trading 2.75% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:12:45 est, was $24.16. Simmons First National dropped $0.68 so far today.

340,208 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Simmons First National has moved YTD 15.73%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Simmons First National Corp. - Class A

Simmons Bank is an Arkansas state-chartered bank that began in 1903. Through the decades, Simmons has developed a full suite of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers and business customers alike. Simmons has grown steadily and today operates more than 200 branch locations throughout Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Simmons is the subsidiary bank for Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of $22.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020.

