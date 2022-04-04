Market Mover: Silvergate Capital (SI) Rises at Midday April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SI - Market Data & News Trade

Silvergate Capital Corp - Class A (NYSE: SI) shares climbed 2.89%, or $4.32 per share, as on 12:16:26 est today. Opening the day at $149.00, 175,565 shares of Silvergate Capital exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $154.58 and $148.07.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 0.99%.

Silvergate Capital expects its next earnings on 2022-04-20.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Silvergate Capital visit the company profile.

About Silvergate Capital Corp - Class A

Silvergate Capital Corporation is a registered bank holding company for Silvergate Bank, headquartered in La Jolla, California. Silvergate Bank is a commercial bank that opened in 1988, has been profitable for 22 consecutive years, and has focused its strategy on creating the banking platform for innovators, especially in the digital currency industry, and developing product and service solutions addressing the needs of entrepreneurs. The Company's assets consist primarily of its investment in the Bank and the Company's primary activities are conducted through the Bank. The Company is subject to supervision by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the 'Federal Reserve'). The Bank is subject to supervision by the California Department of Business Oversight, Division of Financial Institutions and, as a Federal Reserve member bank, the Federal Reserve. The Bank's deposits are insured up to legal limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

