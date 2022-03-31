Market Mover: Silk Road Medical (SILK) Rises at Midday March 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SILK - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) rose 3.37% Thursday.

As of 12:17:36 est, Silk Road Medical is currently sitting at $42.43 and has moved $1.385 per share in trading so far.

Silk Road Medical has moved 10.56% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 3.66% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Silk Road Medical Inc

Silk Road Medical, Inc.,is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company's flagship procedure, TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR), is clinically proven to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke.

