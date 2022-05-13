Market Mover: Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Rises at Midday May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SLAB - Market Data & News Trade

Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: SLAB) has climbed $5.93 (4.31%) and sits at $142.71, as of 12:09:58 est on May 13.

112,693 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 1.14% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 2.68% over the last 30 days.

Silicon Laboratories is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Silicon Laboratories visit the company profile.

About Silicon Laboratories Inc

Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Its award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Its world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity.

To get more information on Silicon Laboratories Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Silicon Laboratories Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Twitter Down 13% in Premarket Trading Friday as Musk Puts Deal on Hold The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men — Part I Bumble Beats First Quarter Estimates, Has Over 3 Million Paying Users Squarespace Beats Revenue Estimates With Record Q1