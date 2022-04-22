Market Mover: Silgan (SLGN) Falls at Midday April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SLGN - Market Data & News Trade

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN) shares moved 1.54%, or $0.71 per share, as on 12:16:17 est today. After Opening the Day at $46.03, 44,492 shares of Silgan have been traded today and the stock has traded between $46.03 and $45.35.

This year the company is up 8.26%.

Silgan is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Silgan Holdings Inc.

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan is a leading supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $4.5 billion in 2019. Silgan operates 100 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. The Company is also a leading worldwide supplier of metal and plastic closures and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, personal care, home and beauty products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of plastic containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.

