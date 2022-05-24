Market Mover: Signet Jewelers (SIG) Down at Midday May 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SIG - Market Data & News Trade

Today Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE: SIG) is trading 10.45% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:11:42 est, was $49.83. Signet Jewelers has fallen $5.745 in trading today.

792,636 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Signet Jewelers has moved YTD 36.51%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-09.

About Signet Jewelers Ltd

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet operates approximately 2,900 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com, www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.pagoda.com, and www.jamesallen.com.

