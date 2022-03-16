Market Mover: Shutterstock (SSTK) Gains at Midday March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SSTK - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE: SSTK) are up 5.66% Wednesday.

As of 12:11:14 est, Shutterstock is currently sitting at $91.15 and has risen $4.89 per share.

Shutterstock has moved 1.82% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 21.81% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Shutterstock Inc

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), directly and through its group subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, videos and music to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. Working with its growing community of over 1 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 350 million images and more than 20 million video clips available. Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The company's brands also include Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Custom, a custom content creation platform; Offset, a high-end image collection; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media.

