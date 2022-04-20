Market Mover: Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Up at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SHBI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI) moved 2.21% Wednesday.

As of 12:14:57 est, Shore Bancshares sits at $20.86 and has moved $0.45 per share.

Shore Bancshares has moved 0.20% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 1.69% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Shore Bancshares Inc.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is the largest independent financial holding company headquartered on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank. The Bank operates 22 full-service branches in Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Talbot County, Caroline County, Dorchester County and Wicomico County in Maryland, Kent County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia. The Company engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank.

