Market Mover: Shopify (SHOP) Drops at Midday May 16

Shares of Shopify Inc - Class A (NYSE: SHOP) lost 9.13% Monday.

As of 12:10:57 est, Shopify sits at $367.26 and has moved $36.75 per share.

Shopify has moved 30.55% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 70.78% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Shopify Inc - Class A

Shopify is a leading global commerce company, providing trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Shopify powers over one million businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Allbirds, Gymshark, PepsiCo, Staples and many more.

