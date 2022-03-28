Market Mover: ShockWave Medical (SWAV) Down at Midday March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SWAV - Market Data & News Trade

ShockWave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV) shares moved 5.02%, or $9.68 per share, as on 12:17:42 est today. Since opening at $188.83, 197,674 shares of ShockWave Medical have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $193.68 and $180.79.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 8.09%.

ShockWave Medical expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About ShockWave Medical Inc

Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. Shockwave Medical aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which Shockwave Medical refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes.

