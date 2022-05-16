Market Mover: SFL (SFL) Up at Midday May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SFL - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of SFL Corporation Ltd (NYSE: SFL) moved 3.59% Monday.

As of 12:10:12 est, SFL sits at $11.32 and has moved $0.39 so far today.

SFL has moved 1.68% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 36.11% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-17.

About SFL Corporation Ltd

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company’s fleet of more than 80 vessels is split between tankers, bulkers, container vessels and offshore drilling rigs. SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time.

