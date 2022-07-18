Market Mover: Service Properties (SVC) Gains at Midday July 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SVC - Market Data & News Trade

Today Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) is trading 6.04% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:10:54 est, was $6.50. Service Properties has climbed $0.37 so far today.

306,610 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Service Properties has a YTD change of 30.10%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada. SVC's properties are operated by third parties pursuant to management or lease agreements. SVC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

