Market Mover: Sensient (SXT) Drops at Midday March 7

Sensient Technologies Corp. (NYSE: SXT) shares moved 3.18%, or $2.52 per share, as on 12:23:24 est today. Opening the day at $79.51, 36,351 shares of Sensient exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $79.96 and $76.57.

This year the company is down 20.28%.

Sensient is set to release earnings on 2022-04-29.

About Sensient Technologies Corp.

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient's customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world's best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

