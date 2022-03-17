Market Mover: Select Energy Services (WTTR) Climbs at Midday March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WTTR - Market Data & News Trade

Select Energy Services Inc - Class A (NYSE: WTTR) has risen $0.37 (4.61%) and is currently sitting at $8.46, as of 12:20:50 est on March 17.

274,083 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 12.64% over the last 5 days and shares gained 11.54% over the last 30 days.

Select Energy Services expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Select Energy Services Inc - Class A

Select Energy Services, Inc. ('Select') is a leading provider of total water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States. Select provides for the sourcing and transfer of water, both by permanent pipeline and temporary hose, prior to its use in the drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing, as well as complementary water-related services that support oil and gas well completion and production activities, including containment, monitoring, treatment and recycling, flowback, hauling, gathering and disposal. Select, under its Rockwater Energy Solutions brand, develops and manufactures a full suite of specialty chemicals used in the well completion process and production chemicals used to enhance performance over the producing life of a well. Select currently provides services to exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies operating in all the major shale and producing basins in the United States.

