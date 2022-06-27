Market Mover: Seer (SEER) Down at Midday June 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SEER - Market Data & News Trade

Seer Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: SEER) shares lost 10.27%, or $0.98 per share, as on 12:08:52 est today. Opening the day at $9.53, 237,785 shares of Seer have been traded today and the stock has moved between $9.53 and $8.51.

Already the company has moved YTD 58.18%.

Seer anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Seer visit the company profile.

About Seer Inc - Class A

Seek Inc. is a life sciences company focused on enabling exceptional scientific outcomes by commercializing transformative products that will drive breakthrough ideas by unlocking the deep, unbiased biological information that can make them a reality. The Company's Proteograph is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software that performs deep, unbiased proteomics analysis at scale in a matter of hours. The Company's designed the Proteograph to be efficient and easy-to-use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution broadly available to life sciences researchers.

To get more information on Seer Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Seer Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles