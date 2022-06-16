Market Mover: Security National (SNFCA) Loses at Midday June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SNFCA - Market Data & News Trade

Security National Financial Corp. - Class A (NASDAQ: SNFCA) shares have fallen 5.13%, or $0.46 per share, as on 11:40:14 est today. Since opening the day at $8.66, 5,811 shares of Security National have been traded today and the stock has traded between $8.69 and $8.51.

So far this year the company is down 2.50%.

Security National is set to release earnings on 2022-08-15.

About Security National Financial Corp. - Class A

Founded in 1965, Security National Financial Corporation operates in three business segments. The Company sells and services selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance, operates cemeteries in Utah and California and mortuaries in Utah and Arizona, and originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction and existing homes.

