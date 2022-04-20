Market Mover: Sealed Air (SEE) Gains at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SEE - Market Data & News Trade

Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE) shares moved 2.08%, or $1.41 per share, as on 12:15:24 est today. Since opening the day at $68.27, 135,052 shares of Sealed Air have been traded today and the stock has traded between $69.52 and $68.03.

This year the company has moved YTD 0.65%.

Sealed Air expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Sealed Air Corp.

Sealed Air is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to leave our world better than we found it. Its solutions and systems include CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated systems and BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging. These brands collectively enable a more efficient, secure and less wasteful global food supply chain and enhance commerce through fulfillment and packaging solutions to protect the worldwide movement of goods. Sealed Air's industry-leading expertise in science, engineering, and innovation transforms businesses, industries, and consumers' lives. The company continues to expand its portfolio of next-generation sustainable solutions including packaging materials, automated systems, and smart services to deliver savings and create measurable long-term value. Sealed Air generated $4.9 billion in sales in 2020 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 115 countries

