Market Mover: Seagen (SGEN) Climbs at Midday March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SGEN - Market Data & News Trade

Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares have risen 2.49%, or $3.41 per share, as on 12:17:47 est today. Since opening at $138.29, 438,497 shares of Seagen have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $141.22 and $136.84.

Already this year the company is down 11.24%.

Seagen is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Seagen visit the company profile.

About Seagen Inc

Seagen Inc. is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative cancer medicines to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Seagen is headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, and has locations in California, Canada, Switzerland and the European Union.

To get more information on Seagen Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Seagen Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles