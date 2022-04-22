Market Mover: Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Down at Midday April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SMG - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company - Class A (NYSE: SMG) are down 4.44% Friday.

As of 12:16:49 est, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is currently sitting at $103.65 and has fallen $4.81 per share.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has moved 16.84% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 32.41% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro Company - Class A

With approximately $4.1 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world's largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment.

