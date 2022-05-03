Market Mover: Schrodinger (SDGR) Drops at Midday May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SDGR - Market Data & News Trade

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR) has lost $0.82 (3.12%) and is currently sitting at $25.62, as of 12:16:27 est on May 3.

178,829 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 4.61% over the last 5 days and shares fell 26.19% over the last 30 days.

Schrodinger expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Schrodinger Inc

Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based software platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is used by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger's multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages its software platform to advance collaborative programs and its own pipeline of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs.

