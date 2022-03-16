Market Mover: Scansource, (SCSC) Climbs at Midday March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCSC - Market Data & News Trade

Scansource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) has risen $0.79 (2.35%) and sits at $34.40, as of 12:03:08 est on March 16.

21,204 shares exchanged hands.

The Company rose 1.69% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 6.70% over the last 30 days.

Scansource, is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Scansource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. is at the center of the technology solution delivery channel, connecting businesses and providing solutions for their complex needs. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with digital, physical and services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom, and cloud services. ScanSource enables its sales partners to create, deliver and manage solutions for end-customers across almost every vertical market. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2020 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #654 on the Fortune 1000.

