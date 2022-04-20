Market Mover: Sandy Spring (SASR) Up at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SASR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ: SASR) climbed 1.01% Wednesday.

As of 12:13:46 est, Sandy Spring is currently sitting at $45.20 and has moved $0.45 so far today.

Sandy Spring has moved 1.20% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 6.56% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-21.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Sandy Spring visit the company profile.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 60 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

