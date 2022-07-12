Market Mover: Sandridge Energy New (SD) Down at Midday July 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SD - Market Data & News Trade

Today Sandridge Energy Inc New (NYSE: SD) is trading 5.36% down.

The latest price, as of 12:09:45 est, was $15.44. Sandridge Energy New has moved $0.875 so far today.

320,564 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Sandridge Energy New has moved YTD 56.12%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Sandridge Energy New visit the company profile.

About Sandridge Energy Inc New

SandRidge Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary areas of operation are the Mid-Continent in Oklahoma and Kansas and the North Park Basin in Colorado.

