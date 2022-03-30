Market Mover: Sana (SANA) Rises at Midday March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SANA - Market Data & News Trade

Today Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) is trading 4.53% up.

The latest price, as of 12:16:38 est, was $8.55. Sana has climbed $0.37 over the previous day’s close.

588,087 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Sana has a YTD change of 47.29%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Sana Biotechnology Inc

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. Sana shares a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making its therapies broadly available to patients. Sana is more than 250 people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, and South San Francisco.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

