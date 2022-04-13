Market Mover: Sana (SANA) Rises at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SANA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) climbed 2.28% Wednesday.

As of 12:14:06 est, Sana is currently sitting at $9.24 and has climbed $0.205 per share in trading so far.

Sana has moved 58.45% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 41.86% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Sana Biotechnology Inc

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. Sana shares a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making its therapies broadly available to patients. Sana is more than 250 people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, and South San Francisco.

