Market Mover: SailPoint (SAIL) Climbs at Midday March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SAIL - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE: SAIL) moved 3.94% Friday.

As of 12:13:46 est, SailPoint sits at $46.00 and has climbed $1.75 per share.

SailPoint has moved 7.45% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 8.07% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on SailPoint visit the company profile.

About SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc

SailPoint, the leader in identity management, delivers an innovative approach to securing access across the enterprise with the SailPoint Predictive IdentityTM platform. With SailPoint, enterprises can ensure that everyone and everything has the exact access they need, exactly when they need it, intuitively and automatically. Powered by patented Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies, the SailPoint Predictive IdentityT M platform is designed to securely accelerate the business while delivering adaptive security, continuous compliance, and improved business efficiency. As an identity pioneer and market leader serving some of the world's most prominent global companies, SailPoint consistently pushes the industry to rethink identity to the benefit of their customers' dynamic business needs.

To get more information on SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles