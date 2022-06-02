Market Mover: RumbleON (RMBL) Climbs at Midday June 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RMBL - Market Data & News Trade

Today RumbleON Inc - Class B (NASDAQ: RMBL) is trading 9.94% up.

The latest price, as of 12:07:24 est, was $17.36. RumbleON has risen $1.57 over the previous day’s close.

101,627 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, RumbleON has moved YTD 61.97%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-01.

About RumbleON Inc - Class B

Founded in 2017, RumbleOn is an e-commerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned automotive and powersport vehicles to and from both consumers and dealers, 100% online. RumbleOn is disrupting the pre-owned vehicle supply chain by providing dealers with technology solutions such as virtual inventory, and a 24/7 distribution platform, and consumers with an efficient, timely and transparent transaction experience, without leaving home. Whether buying, selling, trading or financing a vehicle, RumbleOn enables dealers and consumers to transact without geographic boundaries in a transparent, fast and friction free experience.

