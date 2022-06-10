Market Mover: Royal Caribbean (RCL) Drops at Midday June 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RCL - Market Data & News Trade

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has dropped $3.34 (6.77%) and sits at $46.39, as of 12:09:26 est on June 10.

4,308,822 shares have been traded today.

The Company is down 14.51% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 18.96% over the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., doing business as Royal Caribbean Group, is a cruise vacation company that owns four global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea. Royal Caribbean Group is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, our brands operate 61 ships with an additional 15 on order as of December 21, 2020.

