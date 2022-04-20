Market Mover: Roper (ROP) Gains at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ROP - Market Data & News Trade

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE: ROP) shares climbed 1.38%, or $6.405 per share, as on 12:15:10 est today. Since opening the day at $466.97, 263,787 shares of Roper have been traded today and the stock has traded between $469.55 and $464.77.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 5.67%.

Roper anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Roper visit the company profile.

About Roper Technologies Inc

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets.

To get more information on Roper Technologies Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Roper Technologies Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Apple iPhone Problem — Siri Adds “Hey” or “Oh” to Texts: Jeff Kagan Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week