Market Mover: Rocket Companies Class A (RKT) Rises at Midday March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RKT - Market Data & News Trade

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (NYSE: RKT) has risen $0.47 (4.02%) and is currently sitting at $12.09, as of 12:16:51 est on March 9.

4,480,147 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 6.03% over the last 5 days and shares gained 5.48% over the last 30 days.

Rocket Companies Class A expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Rocket Companies Class A visit the company profile.

About Rocket Companies Inc Class A

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom. Rocket Companies offers an industry-leading client experience powered by our simple, fast, and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies has 22,000 team members across the United States and Canada. Its flagship company, Rocket Mortgage, has been named to Fortune magazine's list of '100 Best Companies to Work For' for 17 consecutive years.

To get more information on Rocket Companies Inc Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Rocket Companies Inc Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles