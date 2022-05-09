Market Mover: RLX (RLX) Drops at Midday May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RLX - Market Data & News Trade

Today RLX Technology Inc - ADR (NYSE: RLX) is trading 5.11% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:13:19 est, was $1.72. RLX has fallen $0.095 so far today.

6,270,668 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, RLX has moved YTD 52.31%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-01.

About RLX Technology Inc - ADR

RLX Technology Inc. is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. RLX leverages its strong in-house technology and product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products. To holistically improve adult smokers' experience with its products, RLX has implemented a multi-layered development framework that encompasses accessories, interactions, applications, phase-transitions and infrastructure.

