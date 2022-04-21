Market Mover: RLX (RLX) Drops at Midday April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RLX - Market Data & News Trade

RLX Technology Inc - ADR (NYSE: RLX) shares have fallen 3.59%, or $0.065 per share, as on 12:17:39 est today. Since opening at $1.85, 6,155,535 shares of RLX have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $1.92 and $1.72.

Already the company is down 53.59%.

RLX is set to release earnings on 2022-06-01.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on RLX visit the company profile.

About RLX Technology Inc - ADR

RLX Technology Inc. is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. RLX leverages its strong in-house technology and product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products. To holistically improve adult smokers' experience with its products, RLX has implemented a multi-layered development framework that encompasses accessories, interactions, applications, phase-transitions and infrastructure. RLX Technology sells its products through an integrated offline distribution and

To get more information on RLX Technology Inc - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: RLX Technology Inc - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq