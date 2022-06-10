Market Mover: RLJ Lodging (RLJ) Falls at Midday June 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RLJ - Market Data & News Trade

Today RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) is trading 5.35% down.

The latest price, as of 12:09:44 est, was $13.02. RLJ Lodging dropped $0.73 so far today.

516,886 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, RLJ Lodging has moved YTD 2.01%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 101 hotels with approximately 22,400 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

