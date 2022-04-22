Market Mover: Rite Aid (RAD) Drops at Midday April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RAD - Market Data & News Trade

Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE: RAD) has dropped $0.135 (1.76%) and is currently sitting at $7.59, as of 12:14:49 est on April 22.

1,610,859 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 6.37% over the last 5 days and shares fell 21.63% over the last 30 days.

Rite Aid anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-23.

About Rite Aid Corp.

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. The company provides an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to approximately 4 million members nationwide.

