Market Mover: RF Industries. (RFIL) Down at Midday April 28

Today RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) is trading 3.21% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:51:25 est, was $6.34. RF Industries. has fallen $0.21 over the previous day’s close.

5,662 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, RF Industries. has moved YTD 18.13%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-13.

About RF Industries Ltd.

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include RF connectors, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in Long Island, New York; Vista, California; Milford, Connecticut and North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

