Market Mover: Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Drops at Midday May 9

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) are down 3.00% Monday.

As of 12:13:00 est, Rexford Industrial Realty is currently sitting at $69.56 and dropped $2.15 per share in trading so far.

Rexford Industrial Realty has moved 7.84% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 11.39% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

About Rexford Industrial Realty Inc

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 253 properties with approximately 31.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

