Market Mover: Reviva (RVPH) Loses at Midday June 27

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) fell 10.00% Monday.

As of 12:06:40 est, Reviva sits at $1.03 and has moved $0.115 so far today.

Reviva has moved 32.75% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 60.21% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-15.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. Reviva's primary focus is developing its lead product candidate, RP5063 (brilaroxazine), for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. Reviva also intends to develop RP5063 for treating PAH and IPF. RP5063 is a serotonin, dopamine, and nicotinic receptor active compound, which has successfully completed a global Phase 2 clinical trial and has shown clinical efficacy and safety for schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder.

