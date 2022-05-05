Market Mover: Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Loses at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RFP - Market Data & News Trade

Resolute Forest Products Inc (NYSE: RFP) has dropped $0.62 (4.14%) and is currently sitting at $14.25, as of 12:18:05 est on May 5.

278,942 shares have traded hands.

The Company is up 8.16% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 18.06% over the last 30 days.

Resolute Forest Products anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Resolute Forest Products Inc

Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products and papers, which are marketed in over 50 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United Statesand Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards.

